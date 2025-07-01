Bedford-based C-Source Renewables celebrates major milestone with opening of new facility

C-Source Renewables, a specialist in sustainable waste solutions, has opened a new Microbiology and waste valorisation laboratory and pilot plant in Bedford.

C-Source Renewables has officially opened its brand-new facility, a major milestone for the pioneering company that began as a university dissertation and has since evolved into a key player in the UK’s clean energy and sustainable bioeconomy sectors.

The new purpose-built site reflects the company’s rapid growth and ambition. The new facility will empower C-Source’s operational capacity to produce up to 80 tons of glucose per annum, enabling the team to scale their innovative technologies, drive forward new research and development projects, and support a growing list of partners and clients across the UK.

Dedicated to accelerating the UK’s journey towards net zero, the company tackles one of the biggest challenges across the world: starch waste. The company focuses on reducing the wastage of starchy feedstocks by turning them into valuable resources such as sugars, chemicals, and fuels.

Rylan Cox, CPO and Co-Founder of C-Source Renewables, said: “The opening of this facility is a pivotal moment for our team as it marks a key step in our mission to deliver cleaner, smarter renewables solutions across the UK.

“The project funding reflects our commitment to regional growth, local jobs and sustainable development. This site gives us the infrastructure we need to expand our capabilities, deliver greater value to our partners, and drive change in a space that desperately needs it. It’s the next step in a journey we’re incredibly excited about.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for our team, our partners, and the wider community.”

The new facility will serve as a hub for C-Source’s operations, providing space for advanced process engineering, bio-refinement, and sustainable manufacturing. It will also support the company’s research efforts as they continue to explore new ways to convert underutilised biomass into renewable and commercially viable alternatives through the WoodVALOR project funded by the European Commission and Biobased Industries Association.

Since launching in 2022, C-Source Renewables has made significant strides in the industry and has been named a finalist in the SeedLegals Eco Innovator Awards, celebrating both its innovative approach and its potential for impact on the UK’s renewable landscape.

C-Source has been shortlisted in securing a high-profile tender with a large UK-founded cosmetics company. If successful, the project would mark a new chapter for the business, expanding its reach into the commercial consumer goods sector and demonstrating the versatility and value of its technology.

To find out more about C-Source Renewables, and the work they are doing, visit: http://csourcerenewables.com/#