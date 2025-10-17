Bedford based business wins Gold at UK Beauty Awards

Lux Laser, a female founded provider of hair removal services, is thrilled to announce it has been crowned the Best Laser Hair Removal Clinic at the highly esteemed UK Beauty Awards 2025.

This prestigious award was given to Mikaela Jones, founder of Lux Laserat a red-carpet event last week.

The UK Beauty Awards are a national awards ceremony celebrating hair, beauty and aesthetics professionals. Its purpose is to highlight amazing businesses, help grow their profiles & shine a spotlight on them to the rest of the industry and their local clientele.

The ‘Best Laser Hair Removal Clinic’ category was judged by a panel of independent industry experts and media figures who focused on criteria including treatment results, client safety protocols, staff expertise & customer service as well as verified customer testimonials and feedback.

“We are beyond thrilled and deeply honoured to receive this award”, said Mikaela Jones, Founder of Lux Laser. “This recognition is testament to the relentless hard work and energy of the team who go above and beyond to ensure every client receives the safest, most effective treatment possible. Who knew our salon in Bromham, Bedford would go on to win a National UK Award?”

Lux Laser is particularly celebrated for its bespoke approach to clients, ensuring custom treatment plans for all skin types and tones are considered.

The team use the Candela GentleMax Pro Laser, widely renowned as the gold standard in laser hair removal. It features both Alexandrite & Nd:YAG lasers, ensuring all skin tones can be treated safely and effectively, providing excellent results to their clients. They are also congratulated on their work to support clients with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). PCOS affects 1 in 10 women in the UK and one of the most common (and confidence-impacting) syndromes is excess hair growth caused by hormonal changes. The Lux Laser team provide their PCOS clients with 50% off treatments undertaken with them.. “It’s a small way of saying: we see you, we hear you, and we’re here to help you feel confident in your own skin. Because your confidence matters – today, tomorrow, always”.

As a newly crowned award-winning clinic, Mikaela and her team are looking forward to continuing their commitment to innovation and excellence.

You can check out the award-winning team & book their services at www.luxlaser.co.uk, including a free patch test and consultation. To find out more visit their website or follow the team on Instagram @luxlaseruk_