Bedford-based airship company in talks to get new Airlander 10 to fly Scottish routes

Six new Airlander 10s could be used to fly passengers and freight in the Scottish Highlands.

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) – based in Ampthill Road, Bedford – has announced the plans with Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS) which will help in the future decarbonised air services serving Scotland.

A commercial operator is yet to be identified.

Airlander 10 is a new type of ultra-low emissions aircraft capable of carrying 100 passengers, or 10 tonnes of freight payload, or a combination of both, with up to 90% fewer emissions when compared like-for-like with similar aircraft.

It’s thought because of its unique ability to take-off and land with limited infrastructure, it would make it ideally suited to the Highlands and Islands and comparable remote and islands globally.

This year, HAV announced significant progress toward the full-scale production and market-entry of Airlander 10 by the end of this decade.

And in March, Bedford Today revealed HAV has also started type certification to get the Airlander 10 off the ground which would in turn pave the way for its mass production from a new production line in Doncaster, employing 1,200 staff.

Tom Grundy, CEO of HAV said: “We’re committing six Airlander 10 production slots for our growing partnership with HITRANS as we develop the business case together because this is precisely the type of game changing air transport service we developed it for.