Bedford background checks provider wins second King’s Award for Enterprise

Verifile, a Bedford HR technology company and leading provider of global employee screening and background checks for HR and talent acquisition, wins the King’s Award for International Trade achieving over 100% total growth in overseas sales across a three year period.

This is Verifile’s second King’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of yet another period of outstanding growth.

Verifile, the HR tech specialist, carries out hundreds of thousands of background checks every year for the UK government as well as top private sector firms worldwide and this latest royal seal of approval follows the company’s first Queen’s Award for Enterprise received in 2019.

Verifile has demonstrated significant growth in exports of its industry leading background checks thanks to its ability to adapt to the ever changing needs of the global employee fraud and security landscape, and it’s this business success that has earned the company the prestigious King’s Award.

Eyal Ben-Cohen, founder and CEO of Verifile, said: “Winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2019 was a huge honour for everyone at Verifile so to now win a King’s Award for Enterprise five years later and extend our royal seal of approval is testament to our commitment to combatting fraud and improving the safety and security of businesses all over the world.

“Our screening solutions are relied upon by companies to protect their business operations, employees, and potential candidates and this is at the heart of everything we do at Verifile.

"We have been able to grow the business and deliver sustained eight years of growth in an extremely challenging economic climate, including a global pandemic and Brexit, so to be recognised for this achievement means a great deal to everyone at Verifile.”

Nick Kier is a deputy lieutenant and chair of the panel for The King’s Awards for Enterprise in Bedfordshire. Nick said: “Winning a King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade for a second time is a considerable achievement and I would like to congratulate everyone at Verifile on yet again winning the highest business award available. In business terms it is the equivalent of winning an MBE.

“In order to even apply, yet alone win, Verifile needed to demonstrate three consecutive years of outstanding growth in international trade, no mean feat with today’s financial uncertainty. Yet, winning the King’s Award shows that Verifile has been able not only to weather the economic storms, but steer the ship across smooth waters to grow its business and achieve a total of eight years of significant growth.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Award emblem for the next five years.

For more information about Verifile visit https://www.verifile.co.uk/