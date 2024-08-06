Bedford Autoglass extends partnership with Sheffield United Women

Autoglass, one of the UK’s specialists for vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services, has announced the renewal of its partnership with Sheffield United Women.

Autoglass will continue its support of the team as the principal partner throughout the 2024/25 Barclays Women's Championship season. The Autoglass logo will feature on the front of the players’ shirts on matchdays.

The collaboration forms part of ongoing efforts by Autoglass to diversify its workforce and attract more women into the industry. In 2023 a series of activations and initiatives by Autoglass led to a significant increase in female representation in the Technician role, growing from two to 36 by the end of the year.

Autoglass and Sheffield United Women recently came together at a joint Partnership Day in Bedford. The event offered a unique platform to promote opportunities for women in both the automotive and sports industries.

Ed Colley, head of brand and marketing at Autoglass, said: “Our continued collaboration with Sheffield United Women is part of our commitment to building a more diverse and equitable business and industry. We look forward to a great year ahead for both the club and Autoglass® as we continue promoting equity, diversity and inclusion within our business and supporting the advancement of women's football.”

Gemma Richardson, culture & engagement lead at Autoglass, said: “This partnership represents our commitment to gender equality within our business and wider society. There are many parallels between our organisations and it’s a pleasure to stand together, to learn and grow and to continue making a difference.”

Paul Fielder, head of commercial at Sheffield United, said: “Everyone at the football club is delighted that Autoglass have decided to continue the beneficial partnership and we are looking forward to what is expected to be an exciting campaign in the championship. Autoglass is a respected and recognisable brand and we are thankful they have chosen to work with our progressive women’s team, it is an exciting time for both organisations and we are keen to work together across the 2024-25 season.”

Autoglass has over 1000 technicians across the country, providing a first-class service to customers whether they are claiming against their insurance or coming direct. Autoglass also provides glass repair, replacement and recalibration services to fleets and businesses across the UK.