Bedford apprentice starts award-winning training

A Bedford apprentice is learning to master skills which keep electricity flowing to millions of customers, at UK Power Networks’ award-winning training schools.

James Ferry, 16, from Bedford, Bedfordshire, has started a three-year training programme with Britain’s biggest electricity network operator as an overhead linesperson in Letchworth.

James has joined 27 new apprentices preparing for jobs that keep safe and reliable power supplies flowing to 20 million people across the East of England, London and the South East.

He will train with some of the best in the business at the company’s purpose-built training facilities, where 110 craft apprentices learn specialist little-known trades as cable jointers, substation fitters and linespeople. UK Power Networks was recently named Large Employer of the Year in the Department for Education’s South East Regional Apprenticeship and Skills Awards 2024 and won Training Provision of the Year at the Energy & Utility Skills Awards 2024.

Ahead of Tomorrow's Engineers Week (11-15 November), James explained why he wants to work in the electricity industry.

He said: “My first impressions are absolutely amazing! My dad worked at UK Power Networks as an engineer. That inspired my brother Daniel to come and work as a jointer, my brother Thomas to join as a fitter, and I have now joined as a linesperson to complete the trio.”

He added: “My family were delighted that I got on to the programme. They built the case up for the company, and it was always a part of my dream to work at heights.

“It gives me a lot of pride to work with the local community. I can sleep happy at night knowing I'm doing a job that will help other people by keeping the lights on. At the end of the day, everyone needs electricity.”

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “Our apprentices are getting ready to take on crucial roles maintaining electricity supplies in our communities, work that typically happens behind the scenes, around the clock, and regardless of the weather.

“Safety and welfare are central to our apprenticeship, and we expect high standards of ourselves and our new apprentices. We nurture and empower apprentices to realise their potential, building a foundation for skilled lifelong careers and development opportunities.”

There were 33 applications for every vacancy on the Power Networks Craftsperson (Level 3) Apprenticeships. The programme has seen a 38% Distinction rate, exceeding national retention and completion rates, with all who qualify gaining employment with the company.

The new trainees include three women in a sector where women are welcomed, but underrepresented among job applications. Sixteen apprentices will train as linespeople, six as cable jointers and five as substation fitters. Theory gained at college is put into practice under supervision with mentors at local depots and training centres.

The 27 apprentices include recent school and college leavers like James, who can qualify in three years, and apprentices making a career change, who complete condensed training in two years.