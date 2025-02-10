Bedford apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering

A Bedford apprentice has helped Amazon announce it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025.

The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education, will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Sayed Abdul is currently taking part in the programme and is sharing his story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Sayed Abdul, an apprentice at Amazon in Dunstable

Sayed lives in Bedford and works at Amazon in Dunstable as a workplace health and safety technician apprentice. He started his apprenticeship in June 2023 and is due to complete it in March this year, marking an important milestone in his career journey.

Originally from Bangladesh, Sayed moved to the UK and studied at Barnfield College in Luton.

His educational path took an interesting turn when, after completing his multi-skills and plumbing studies, the pandemic led him to discover new opportunities. This change brought him to the Amazon delivery station in Dunstable. It was here that Sayed saw the opportunity to enrol in Amazon’s Supply Chain Operative apprenticeship. He completed this and joined the safety team.

Sayed said: “I liked the thought of helping people by working in safety. I wanted to learn more about health and safety, so I applied for my second apprenticeship which I'm now in the end of completing. I've always wanted to learn this way, because I can get paid while also getting a highly recognised qualification. The practical, hands-on approach suited me better than traditional university education.”

What makes Amazon special for Sayed is the diverse and supportive team environment.

“I love that I get to work with such a great team of people. There are all ages and walks of life here, and so many opportunities to learn and grow. Amazon is one of the world's biggest and best companies, so I'm always learning something new. The combination of practical experience and formal training has been invaluable for my development.”

Sayed says his role has enhanced his professional capabilities, particularly in communication. “As a safety technician, I have to communicate with people regarding a lot of different things, so it has helped my skills a lot. Every interaction is an opportunity to learn and grow. The diverse workplace has really helped me develop my confidence and ability to connect with people from all backgrounds.”

What’s next for Sayed?

“I hope to get qualified soon, complete my NEBOSH diploma and become a safety manager at Amazon – let's see what the future brings.”

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon said: "Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025.

"The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now under way across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk