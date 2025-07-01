Bedford Aldi gives 'do not eat' warning as pieces of plastic found in chicken trimmings

There are three Aldi stores in Bedford

Aldi has pulled Chicken Cooked Meat Trimmings from its shelves.

The store has recalled the product – supplied by BM Foods Ltd – because it may contain pieces of plastic. It affects the 400g pack size with a best before date of this Friday (July 4).

In a joint statement with the Food Standards Agency (FSA), BM Foods Ltd spokesman said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not consume them. Instead, return them to your nearest Aldi store for a full refund. For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk/s or contact customer services on 0800 042 0800.”

There are Aldi stores in Fairhill, Westville Road, and Church Lane.