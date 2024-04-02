Bedford AI agency named finalist in Bedfordshire SME Awards for Best New Business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fliweel.tech, a Bedford-based AI and automation solutions agency, is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist in the prestigious Bedfordshire SME Awards in the Best New Business category.

This significant milestone, achieved within just a year of its founding in 2022, is a testament to the company's dedication to transforming local businesses, non-profits, and educational sectors through cutting-edge technology.

As a business deeply embedded in the Bedford community, Fliweel.tech's vision extends beyond mere commercial success. The company has forged strong partnerships with local schools, including Bedford Modern School, playing a pivotal role in the Bedfordshire AI Education Network events. These events bring together a diverse mix of public and private schools to explore and discuss AI use cases and the evolving policy related to AI.

Andy Paul, Founder & CEO of Fliweel.tech sharing insights on the AI industry at a recent event.

Bedford born and raised, Andy Paul Founder of Fliweel.tech, remarked, "Our recognition in the Bedfordshire SME Awards as a finalist is not just an accolade for our business but a reflection of our commitment to the business community. We believe in fostering a future where AI and automation are accessible and beneficial to all sectors and that the technology is applied responsibly."

Since its inception, Fliweel.tech has actively engaged with the local business community, participating in networks such as the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, Bedford Business Expo, and Business Buzz. The company's initiative to host AI and automation webinars and events at Aiimi's offices in Milton Keynes, with support from local authorities including Central Bedfordshire Council, Milton Keynes City Council, Be Central Economic Partnership, North and West Northants Council, and the NatWest Accelerator, has further cemented its position as a thought leader across the region.

As Fliweel.tech awaits the final results of the Bedfordshire SME Awards, the team is invigorated to continue its journey of innovation and collaboration. This accolade underscores the company's role in shaping a future where technology is seamlessly integrated for the greater good.