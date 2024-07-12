BCA expands its car centre near Bedford, creating over 100 jobs

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:12 BST
BCA in Thurleigh is expanding its centre to over 200 acres – with more than 100 jobs in the bargain.

The expansion at BCA (British Car Auctions) will also mean there’ll be additional land providing hard standing for an extra 5,000 vehicles. There’ll also be more workshops to host numerous additional technical and inspection services.

And what’s more, over 100 new jobs will be created to support the increased volumes being managed through the site – with BCA investing in technical training to support its extensive apprentice programme.

Stuart Pearson, BCA COO, said: “BCA is handling growing volumes of vehicles this year and our latest investment in one of the largest remarketing and preparation centres in Europe will bring significant additional capacity in a strategically central location, allowing us to even better support the critical activities that the industry requires.

BCA Thurleigh
BCA Thurleigh

“Investing in people remains a critical focus for us and the industry and the expanded operation will create significant employment opportunities at Thurleigh, with requirements spanning the full spectrum from skilled technical roles to support our vehicle workshop and preparation capability, through logistics and our remarketing services, along with further investment in our ever-expanding apprentice programme.

“The continued strength in the used vehicle market combined with a generally positive impact from new vehicle supply, continues to drive numerous opportunities for us to utilise our scale and expertise to create efficient solutions for our customers and drive performance in their businesses.”

Both BCA Automotive and BCA Logistics already have significant bases at the centre.

