Battle of Biddenham postponed by Bedford planners

A decision on a controversial plan to build 160 new homes on land between Biddehham and Bromham has been put off until after Thursday’s Bedford borough elections.

The borough’s planning committee had been due to consider Lioncourt Strategic Land’s proposals for land off Gold Lane and Deep Spinney, in Biddenham, on Monday.

But a borough spokesperson said it will now be heard at the next meeting of the Planning Committee on May 20.

Land between Biddenham and Bromham

They said: “Due to an IT issue, consultation letters relating to an additional report prepared by the developers were sent out late, which resulted in the consultation period expiring after the committee meeting scheduled for April 29.

“To ensure that all interested parties are able to have time to consider the additional information, the decision has been taken to defer this item which will now be heard at the next meeting of the Planning Committee on May 20 May.”

The decision has delighted campaigners in Biddenham.

Peter Chase, who chairs Biddenham Parish Council, said: “Obviously, we are pleased the borough have seen sense, in terms of the meeting on Monday.

“The most sensible thing to happen at the May meeting will be for the committee to decide on a site visit.

“I understand that due to the elections happening next Thursday, a majority of those who sit on the committee will be changing. I’ve heard six councillors are standing down.

“You would think that their replacements would wish to appraise themselves of the location and why so many people object to the proposed development. I hope so, in the interests – once again – of fairness and proper democratic representation of citizens’ concerns.”