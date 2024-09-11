Bar Citrus is up for sale (Picture courtesy of Daltons Business)

Fancy owning and running a pub slap bang in the centre of town?

Well, you’re in luck as the three-storey Bar Citrus – in Harpur Street – has gone up for sale with a freehold price of £400,000.

The business – as you already know – is on the ground floor with the accommodation arranged over the top two. The first floor has a bedroom, lounge, bathroom, dining area, kitchen and roof terrace. While the second floor also has a kitchen and bathroom plus three further bedrooms.

Now for the business side of things. For the uninitiated, Bar Citrus was built in the shell of the former Stanley Arms (remember that?) and has a bar area spread across two interconnected rooms. The open plan layout provides 60 covers, with six covers outside – if the weather is playing nice. The building isn’t listed but it is within Bedfordshire Conservation Area.