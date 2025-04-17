Bag a free pair of shoes at official opening of Bedford's new footwear store
The store will celebrate its official opening with great in-store giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day on Saturday, April 19.
A range of super offers include:
> Free pair of shoes for the store’s first 25 customers (up to £30)
> Opening offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% off selected lines
> Spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways.
Deichmann, a popular European footwear store, opened its doors yesterday with Bedford mayor Tom Wootton ‘cutting the ribbon’ to welcome staff and shoppers. (16/4)
The store, located on the former Next site in Midland Road, opposite Boots, has undergone a £750,000 investment, and created 10 new jobs.
The premises was home to Woolworths, which opened at the site 100 years ago, on March 4,1925, with Next moving in in 2011 before relocating to the Interchange Retail Park.
Deichmann provides shoes for people of all ages offering a huge range of branded names including Adidas, Nike, Skechers, Puma, and Fila. The store also collaborates with A-list stars like Giovanna Fletcher, Leni Klum, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.
