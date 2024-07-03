Award-winning family-owned Bedford luxury pool company goes on the market

An example of Blue Cube Pool's work (Picture courtesy of CoGoGo/Blue Cube Pool)

A luxury pool and hot tub design company has been put up for sale.

Blue Cube Pool – based in Sharnbrook – has been put on the market, priced £549,995.

With over 15 years’ experience, the company specialises in pool designs and construction, service and maintenance, commercial pools, hot tubs, spas, steam rooms, saunas, plunge pools and hydrotherapy.

