Award-winning family-owned Bedford luxury pool company goes on the market
A luxury pool and hot tub design company has been put up for sale.
Blue Cube Pool – based in Sharnbrook – has been put on the market, priced £549,995.
With over 15 years’ experience, the company specialises in pool designs and construction, service and maintenance, commercial pools, hot tubs, spas, steam rooms, saunas, plunge pools and hydrotherapy.
The premises feature an L-shaped shop and hot tub showroom – and there are engineers and employees within the office. Turnover is £957,000 and CoGoGo is dealing with the sale if you’re interested.
