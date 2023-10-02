A new local Bedford business owner and Nlive Radio presenter is bringing her award nominated wellbeing show and media skills to the Bedford community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chartered Psychologist Dr Audrey Tang has this year been nominated for two Community Radio Awards.

She is in the running for ‘Female presenter of the Year’, which she won the silver prize for in 2022, and for her show ‘The Wellbeing Lounge’ in the category of ‘Specialist Content Show of the Year’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Wellbeing Lounge is the Mental Health Hour on NLive Radio and provides a safe space for important discussions.

Dr Audrey Tang, Business owner and award nominated Radio presenter

The show has tackled a whole spectrum of wellbeing topics with guests ranging from the Local NHS Suicide Prevention Team and the Domestic Abuse Service; to inspiration from those sharing their lived experiences of rising to meet challenges or turning their life around and giving back to their community.

The show offers academically driven and reliable wellbeing tips and tools that are essential within the mental health space.

Dr Audrey said "To have The Wellbeing Lounge shortlisted as "Specialist Content Show of the Year" is a recognition of the importance of keeping the Mental Health conversation going in a positive and motivational way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm especially proud of our "Monthly Special" featuring Dr Meg Arrol and Leadership Coach Sharon Lawton on the panel along with Tim Dwelly and Fitness Instructor Robb Henderson on men's health and physical health which attracts high calibre guests from the wellbeing sphere, as well as offering accessible and research-informed tools to thrive."

Wellbeing Media Studio, St Marys Street

Dr Audrey will be bringing her expert knowledge and skills to the screen in Bedford, with the upcoming opening of Wellbeing Media Studios, on St Marys Street.

The studio will offer training in media confidence and public speaking, helping the community raise awareness of their initiatives.

There is studio, podcast and meeting room spaces available for private hire and the Wellbeing Media team can be booked to help create event or corporate videos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are also working on producing their own set of micro documentaries of the community issues raised through The Wellbeing Lounge.

Dr Audrey said "NLive Radio gives me such an opportunity to connect with the wonderful work going on within our local community especially when it comes to wellbeing support and interventions. And seeing how Community Radio builds media confidence in people, which underpins all my interviews, I'm as excited about both nominations as I am opening up the opportunity for livestreaming and vlogcasting the impactful community work in Bedford."