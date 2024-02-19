Autism charity receives £1,500 donation from Bedfordshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity aims to reduce social isolation and improve the prospects for autistic people, reduce stress for parents and carers, and improve awareness, knowledge and understanding about autism in the community.

David Wilson Homes’ donation came from The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder builds new homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Robinson, Fundraising Administrator at Autism Bedfordshire, said: “We were delighted to hear that David Wilson Homes was able to support our vital work.

DWSM - SGB-30997 - Bernard, Senior Sales Adviser at David Wilson Homes, handing the check Autism Bed

“The donation will go towards the cost of furnishings and equipment for three new supported living homes for autistic adults in Bromham, Bedfordshire.

“Donations such this are vital to the operation of our charity as we only receive limited funds from local authorities. In particular, our supported living project has not received any Government or local authority funding, it is entirely funded through donations from grant giving trusts and foundations such as this.”

In 2023, the charity has supported over 2,500 autistic children, young people and adults and their families throughout Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah continued: “David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is hugely beneficial to local charities such as ours, which enhance the lives of many thousands of people in communities throughout the UK.

“We are enormously grateful for the generous support which really is appreciated and will make a big difference to our charity.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Autism Bedfordshire a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Autism Bedfordshire.