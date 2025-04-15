Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nicola Richardson, a local author, coach, and wellbeing practitioner, has been announced as a finalist in the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025 under the category Wellbeing Services to the Community.

Local Author and Coach Reaches Finals of SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Nicola is being recognised for her powerful work delivering mindfulness and wellbeing services across Bedfordshire and London, within both the charity and corporate sectors. Her past collaborations include Headway, The Disability Resource Centre, East London Foundation Trust, and the NHS, where her down-to-earth approach to wellbeing has helped people from all walks of life reconnect with calm, confidence, and purpose.

Nicola Richardson

“Before the pandemic, I was witnessing some phenomenal changes in people’s lives, transformations that came from simple, grounded practices like guided meditation, breathwork, and one-to-one coaching,” says Nicola.

After a period of time finding her feet following the pandemic, Nicola is now returning to the work she loves with renewed energy and creativity. Alongside her wellbeing work, she is also the author of Natural Mystic: Down to Earth & Spiritual, currently in the Amazon bestseller list. Her next book, Modern Messenger, is on the way and explores the intersection of purpose, spirituality, and personal growth.

This award nomination celebrates Nicola’s dedication to making wellbeing accessible in both community and professional settings, delivered with warmth, clarity, and professionalism.

The SME Awards ceremony will take place in June this year.