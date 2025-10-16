Aspects Leisure Park in Bedford bought by award-winning property company

Aspects Leisure Park. Picture: PLMR

Aspects Leisure Park in Bedford has been bought by an award-winning company – but plans for the site have yet to be revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midlands based EDG Property, now owns the site – which is currently home to McDonald’s, Fitness First and Club 2000 Bingo – and has put together a design team to look at its future.

Meanwhile, Kirkby Diamond with Birmingham based FHP Property Consultants have been brough on board to market the vacant units on the site, while EDG says it has begun “possitive discussions” with the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Edginton, Director of EDG Property, said: “We are really excited to add Aspects Leisure Park to our ever-growing portfolio, and we are already working closely with Bedford Borough Council, architects and agents to reinstate the site as a vital asset for Bedford.

“Like all towns and cities, Bedford is going through a period of change. We see that as a huge opportunity to inject fresh ideas and investment into a site that has provided many memories for local residents over the years.

“The site is brilliantly located opposite the Athletics Stadium and close to the picturesque Bedford Marina and a highly desirable residential area. It has huge potential, and we are looking forward to working with the local authority and other key stakeholders to make our plans deliverable.”

The announcement also comes at a time when Universal Studios is gearing up to build and operate the first ever UK-based Universal Studios in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Tom Wootton, added: “People have heard me say that ‘the best is yet to come’ for Bedford Borough, and attracting investment into the town from award-winning developers such as EDG Property, is proof that there are really exciting times ahead for us.

“With investors and developers now looking seriously at Bedford Borough, along with the news of Universal Studios, this feels like a game-changing moment for us. We look forward to seeing EDG’s plans for Aspects Leisure Park as they come forward.”