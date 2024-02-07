Ampthill's Lockheed Martin make call to kickstart your career with an apprenticeship
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week the UK is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week, and with this year’s theme focused on Skills for Life, it’s a great reminder that an apprenticeship can set you up for a lifelong path of learning, development, and progression.
Lockheed Martin UK shares inspiring apprenticeship stories, and provides some advice on how those looking for an apprenticeship opportunity can secure a role with the global defence and security organisation. The business has operated in the UK for nearly 80 years. It has a number of sites across the country, including Ampthill, where it employs over 500 people.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It’s facility in Ampthill is an engineering centre of excellence, with over 20,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing space. The company’s innovations and technologically advanced solutions help the UK overcome its most complex challenges and stay ahead of emerging threats, contributing to the UK’s defence, security and prosperity.
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Lockheed Martin is committed to giving back to the local community through STEM outreach, working with local schools to inspire the next generation workforce to consider STEM related careers and the importance of STEM subjects.
The facility in Bedfordshire partners with locally based Bedford College to deliver the vocational learning and academic qualifications for some of its apprentices.
Debbie Houghton, Executive Director of Apprenticeships, Business Development & Commercial at The Bedford College Group said: “Providing an expertly trained workforce is crucial to the success of the region, government, regional partnerships, local authorities, employers, and businesses. Working with employers in the area, including Lockheed Martin allows us to offer even more opportunities for school leavers seeking T levels, Apprenticeships, or Higher-Level qualifications, such as Higher Technical Qualifications, Higher and Degree Apprenticeships.”