Ampthill's Lockheed Martin make call to kickstart your career with an apprenticeship

This week the UK is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week, and with this year’s theme focused on Skills for Life, it’s a great reminder that an apprenticeship can set you up for a lifelong path of learning, development, and progression.

Lockheed Martin UK shares inspiring apprenticeship stories, and provides some advice on how those looking for an apprenticeship opportunity can secure a role with the global defence and security organisation. The business has operated in the UK for nearly 80 years. It has a number of sites across the country, including Ampthill, where it employs over 500 people.

It’s facility in Ampthill is an engineering centre of excellence, with over 20,000 sq ft of advanced manufacturing space. The company’s innovations and technologically advanced solutions help the UK overcome its most complex challenges and stay ahead of emerging threats, contributing to the UK’s defence, security and prosperity.

Lockheed Martin UK Chief Executive Paul Livingston (left) with the 2023 apprentices cohort

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Lockheed Martin is committed to giving back to the local community through STEM outreach, working with local schools to inspire the next generation workforce to consider STEM related careers and the importance of STEM subjects.

The facility in Bedfordshire partners with locally based Bedford College to deliver the vocational learning and academic qualifications for some of its apprentices.