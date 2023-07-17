Ampthill's HayMax, producers of the organic drug-free allergen barrier balms for hay fever and dust and pet allergy sufferers, is proud to announce its continued support of Allergy UK by extending its corporate sponsorship of the charity for another year.

Allergy UK is the only patient organisation that supports all areas of allergic disease, covering respiratory, skin, food, eye, venom and drug allergies, including anaphylaxis. It provides information, advice, and support for those living with and affected by allergic disease.

HayMax has supported Allergy UK for over ten years, and is pleased to announce continued support for the charity for another year.

MD of HayMax, Max Wiseberg with HayMax

HayMax’s sponsorship includes supporting Allergy UK Allergic Rhinitis & Hay Fever factsheets and the Garden area of the Virtual Allergy House on www.allergyuk.org.

HayMax is an organic, 100% natural, drug-free allergen barrier balm for hay fever and airborne allergy sufferers (sometimes referred to as a nasal balm). It is applied around the rim of the nostrils and the bones of the eyes (eye sockets). It works by trapping airborne allergens before it gets in the body, to help keep the sufferer below their trigger level – the level of allergen in the body that triggers an allergic reaction.