Ambitious IT firm expands at premier Bedford business park

An ambitious IT company with clients around the world is expanding its UK presence after agreeing a deal on a new headquarters in Bedfordshire, leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today.

Netaccess has agreed a long-term lease on a 10,366 sq ft business unit at Stannard Way, Priory Business Park, in Bedford. Its services include AI, cyber security solutions, security software, asset tracking and production of advanced security products. NW PRO, part of the group, will also operate from the premises.

The high quality, hi-tech property, located on a one-acre plot at the town’s premier business park, offers the new occupier further room for expansion, according to Nathan George, head of Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office.

Nathan said: “The arrival of Netaccess and NW PRO at Priory Business Park is great news for the region. They are extremely ambitious companies with exciting plans to expand their presence both in the UK and continued exports around the world.

“The premises is an individually built, high quality, hi-tech, storage and office building that has been subject to a range of improvement works by our client to get it into a ‘turn-key’ condition ready for a new occupier. This paid off handsomely, with the landlord securing an ambitious tenant whose business is ideally suited to the building. We are incredibly pleased with the outcome for our client who adopted a very pragmatic approach to the market.”

Peter Richards, Netaccess CEO, said: “We were looking for several years for a suitable building with great infrastructure to meet the requirements of the growing businesses. This facility is superb and our teams are extremely impressed with their new workspaces.”

The detached property has a workshop, storage and offices over two floors, as well as generous parking and loading space on a self-contained, landscaped site. Other occupiers nearby include Autoglass, Capita, Alere International, Vertiv and Lifelong Europe.

With a continuing philosophy of innovative development of quality products, service and support, Netaccess continues to grow with offices in the UK, US and Europe and representation in over 20 countries. NW PRO is an award-winning AI security company offering innovative AI-powered solutions. With a focus on innovation and reliability, providing comprehensive security solutions that ensure the safety and protection of businesses and individuals alike.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.