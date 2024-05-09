Alliance Consulting 2nd annual fundraiser: £2k raised for Mental Health UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With an estimated one in four people in the UK experiencing a mental health problem each year, Mental Health UK delivers services UK wide supporting those with complex mental health needs. On Sunday 5th May, Alliance Consulting Group in Bedford, a committed partner to the charity having lost one of their own staff to suicide in July 2021 held their second annual fund raiser further raising funds and awareness for the cause.

After the floods of rain and generally cold and gloomy weather the day before, the Alliance Consulting team were blessed with sunshine just in time for their second annual family fun day on Sunday 5th May raising money and awareness for charity partner, Mental Health UK.

With the arrival of the fun fair, burgers, pizza, coffee and ice cream vans, the staff breathed a sigh of relief (having last year been let down one the day one one of the food vendors!). Volunteers from Thurleigh village arrived promptly to set up an array of activities for the children who spent the day joyfully dashing between the tea cup rides, trampoline and bouncy castle and then on to the crafts, colouring, hair and glitter stations. The football fanatics were delighted to see that a charity football match had been organised and the less sporty were keen to share their vocal talents belting out a few hits on the karaoke.

If the raffle table was a smash hit at the 2023 event, sales on Sunday were truly astronomical. Tickets were selling all day up until the draw in the early evening where prizes including wine, prosecco, spa days, golf days, champagne afternoon teas and much more were called over the course of an hour!

Alliance Consulting team and a few of their volunteers

Managing Director, Maria Mazzei said "We were absolutely overwhelmed by the hundreds of people who turned out for the event to spend their hard earned cash and pledge their support. We keep hearing sad stories about more and more people losing their lives to their personal demons and having lost our own CEO in this way three years ago, it just reinforces for us the value and importance of what we are doing organising these fun days to raise money and awareness for Mental Health UK"