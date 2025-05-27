Get a real feel for working in retail – from your sofa 🛋️

Aldi has launched a free online work experience programme for young people aged 13 and over

The course introduces learners to a range of retail careers, from store roles to office jobs

Developed with Springpod, it includes videos, quizzes, and insights from Aldi employees

Participants receive a certificate on completion to support job or education applications

Over 2,000 people have already signed up, with the programme accessible anywhere in the UK

A major UK supermarket has rolled out a free online work experience programme aimed at helping young people explore careers in the retail sector.

Open to anyone aged 13 and over, Aldi’s course offers an introduction to the diverse roles available in the industry - from warehouse and store operations to office-based positions.

Developed in partnership with Springpod, the programme features video content, interactive quizzes, activities, and insights from Aldi employees.

Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate to support future job or education applications.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lisa Murphy, Training and Development Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we know that not everyone can access in-person work experience.

“That’s why we’ve developed a flexible virtual option that fits around individual schedules and can be accessed from anywhere in the UK.

“This initiative gives young people a genuine look at what it’s like to work at Aldi, and we’re proud to have already seen more than 2,000 sign-ups. We hope to inspire even more to consider a future in retail through this engaging and accessible platform.”

How to get the most of Aldi’s online course

To get the most out of Aldi’s virtual work experience course, it’s a good idea to treat it like a real job opportunity.

Set aside dedicated time when you can focus without distractions, and aim to work through the material steadily rather than rushing.

Since the course is self-paced, you can take breaks when needed, but try to maintain momentum so you don’t lose track of what you’ve learned.

Make sure to engage fully with all the videos and activities, as these offer valuable insights and help reinforce your understanding.

Taking notes as you go can be helpful, especially if you want to refer back to specific information later.

Try to think about how the different roles described in the course relate to your own interests or strengths. This will make the experience more personal and meaningful.

And finally, when you complete the course, don’t forget to download your certificate and consider including it in your CV or applications—it’s a great way to show initiative and interest in the world of work.

