Agriculture machinery specialists in Bedford to close after 40 years in business

MKM Agriculture Ltd has decided to shut up shop by the end of the year.

After nearly 40 years trading, the machinery specialists – based at the Deacon family farm in Marston Moretaine – is closing, despite being solvent as a business.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), it said: “We have been through a great deal of adversity and challenging economic, government pressure on SMEs and globally affected changes, we always made it through, but this has taken its toll over the years.

"Testimony to our staff, we recovered from the devastating fire in 2021, dealing with a global pandemic, years of growth and brand expansion has seen us grow to a leader in the ATV and UTV industry.

MKM Agriculture Ltd will close at the end of December. Picture: Google Maps

“We are pursuing all options open to us, but our focus is now on supporting our staff and delivering our last few machines to our loyal customers.

“We will be working with our suppliers and manufacturers to advise of the nearest service centre for any of the machines we have supplied. Any work currently with us will be completed and returned upon completion but no more new work will be taken on.

Right now, we have stock and assets which will all need to be sold, if anyone is interested, please get in touch. To be clear, we are solvent as a business, and all supplier obligations will be met in full.

“Our relationships with customers and suppliers are strong, and we would like to thank you all for supporting our brand since 1986.”