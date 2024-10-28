Adviser firm becomes Employee Ownership Trust

boosst, a leading financial planning firm, today announced its transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), ensuring the company’s long-term independence and commitment to its clients and employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2018, boosst has consistently demonstrated a dedication to “doing the right thing for the right people,” a value that will be perpetuated through this significant change.

Keith Butten, owner, boosst “Although it has become the industry norm, selling our team and our clients to an external entity would never sit right for the family. This transition to a trust allows us to stay true to our values and our commitment to our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since inception, boosst has focused on providing an exceptional client experience, employee development, and sustainability in its business goals. Significant milestones include building an eco-friendly office and winning the CISI’s Accredited Financial Planning Firm of the Year award in 2020.

Business photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

Josh Butten, who effectively operates as Managing Director, will continue in this role and take on additional responsibilities. He will also be issued share options, symbolizing his long-term commitment to boosst “This decision secures our independence and makes boosst an infinite entity. The client families we support don’t have an expiry date, and now we don’t either.”

Keith Butten added, “With Josh as a second-generation owner aged 32, boosst was already in a strong position when it comes to longevity. This change to employee-ownership shows our commitment to our employees and our clients that boosst truly exists for their benefit.”

boosst’s leadership subscribes to the concept of “infinite thinking,” a business philosophy that emphasizes long-term resilience over short-term gains. By becoming employee-owned, boosst ensures that its values and client-focused approach are maintained indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith, Linda and Josh Butten have transferred 100% of their shares to the EOT without imposing any 3rd party debt on the business. The new independent trustee is Steve Hardy, retired, one of Keith’s first clients some 35+ years ago who shares a deep understanding of the business and family values.

Keith Butten remains actively involved as a financial planner and trustee, ensuring continuity and stability. “Becoming employee owned is the best possible news for clients as they will be dealing with the same people, same ethos, same values and now know that their favourite boosst team members have a confirmed stake in boossts future success.”