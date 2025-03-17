Accessible Holiday accommodation provider opens up in 2 more locations

This week is English Tourism Week running from 14-23 March 2025 and with the improved weather over the last couple of weeks, lots of us are now planning our first getaways of the year.

Holistic Thinking Holidays Limited (HTH) are a Bedfordshire based, family owned, accessible holiday accommodation provider, specialising in meeting the accommodation needs of those with complex mobility issues and disabilities and are about to open in their eleventh and twelfth location across the UK, in Brean Somerset and Skegness, Lincolnshire. Since opening their doors in Norfolk in 2019, they have added similar holiday homes in Somerset (2), Lincolnshire (2), North Wales (2), Cornwall, West Sussex, Dorset and Yorkshire and Northumberland, making them the UK’s #1 multi-location holiday provider for those who need more than “Wheelchair Access”.

Many of us take for granted the luxury of being able to decide on a destination, jump online and be spoilt for choice, with an array of options open to us for our vacations in the UK or overseas. For families, looking for an affordable UK holiday, there is plenty of choice when it comes to destination or style of accommodation, across over 2000 holiday parks, unless of course you have a disability!

Unfortunately, wheelchair users and people with complex mobility issues, find themselves severely restricted by the lack of suitable accommodation, or a lack of understanding for their unique needs. For huge numbers of the disabled or elderly community, the ability to take a holiday abroad is no longer an option without precision planning and communication. For lots of these people, even the thought of taking a trip to the seaside for a short break is too daunting to contemplate; the ability to be able to get on to a beach, feel the sand between their toes and dangle them in the sea, is a mere dream.

A bedroom in a Holistic Thinking Holidays, holiday home, with double bed and single profiling bed, ceiling hoist and mobile hoist.

In most cases, when accommodation is listed as "Wheelchair Accessible", you can expect just that! It will have level or ramped access, and doors wide enough for a self-propelled wheelchair to get through. Where accommodation providers are catering for the disabled client, the cost of providing the equipment and the spaces required to make them useable, either put them off, or if they do take the plunge, force them to charge rates that are beyond the reach of many families. Add to that the higher cost of holiday insurance for someone with complex health issues and you can't fail to recognise why many families don't feel able to have a proper holiday. This is where the holiday parks have pitched their accessible accommodation.

HTH believe that EVERYONE should be able to take affordable family holidays, that are accessible to all, regardless of their mobility challenges and are tackling this issue head on by offering a unique level of adaptation that is unmatched by the holiday parks owners themselves in the UK by, providing holiday homes with, or giving access to, equipment that meets all their mobility issues, with short breaks starting at £225.

They are located on holiday parks that are buying into greater accessibility, including on to the beaches. All on-site shops, entertainment venues, pubs and take away food outlets are fully accessible to wheelchair users. They all either have on-site, or are located close to, accessible swimming pools with hoisting facilities.

At all locations they have taken a standard wheelchair accessible static caravan, and added ramped access, full room coverage ceiling hoist to the master bedroom, along with a profiling bed. In the large wet room, they provide a shower commode chair and provide a mobile hoist for other transfers around the accommodation, as well as transfers into the beach wheelchair that is available for exclusive use for their visitors at 6 of the 12 locations.

A large wet-room in a Holistic Thinking Holidays, holiday home, with shower chair commode and wheel under sink.

First guests arrived towards the end of 2020 and, in 2024 they provided more than 350 accessible and affordable family holidays, across 10 locations, before this year adding a further 2.

HTH work directly with their guests from the initial enquiry right through to the time they return home, to ensure that their holiday is as stress free as possible in a comfortable and homely environment, with facilities on hand to keep travel to a minimum on arrival at the resort.

Holistic Thinking Holidays can be contacted through their website www.holisticthinkingholidays.co.uk and through their social media channels.