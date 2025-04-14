A first of its kind for the UK: Solar for Keech Hospice

For almost a year, we’ve quietly worked behind the scenes: securing permissions, drafting and refining designs, holding countless meetings, and spending long evenings on calls. All this to bring Keech a sustainable energy solution that could save the charity over £50,000 per year — money that can be redirected toward essential services and upgrades for decades to come.

Why Keech?

If you’re from Bedfordshire, you’ll already know just how vital Keech is to our community. They provide free, specialist cancer and end-of-life care for people of all ages — supporting adults in Bedfordshire and children (and their families) in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Milton Keynes. Whether it’s at home, in the hospice, or wherever they’re needed.

The Spark That Started It All

The project began at a local networking event, thanks to an introduction from Ian Abrahams of The Treacle Factory. Conversations turned to rising energy costs and the potential of renewables. That day, Mark and I left thinking, “What if we could offer Keech a solar system for free?”

We had no idea how we’d do it — a classic “say yes, figure it out later” moment. Then came a chance conversation when I was eating a KFC with the kids, where I brought it up to Luke Stanger. His response?

“I want to help. Whatever you need, I’ll sort it.”

And true to his word, Luke has been a driving force ever since. We can’t thank him enough.

What We’ve Got — and What We Still Need

So far, we’ve secured donations for:

• 504 solar panels

• All of Inverters

• Hook stops

• Cable entry systems

• MC4s

• DC cabling

But we’re not there yet. To bring this project over the line, we still need:

• Rails and roof hooks

• Scaffolding access

• AC cabling

• AC/DC isolators

• Ark boxes

• Solar panel installers

• General electricians

• Accommodation and meals for

the team

• Bird mesh and clips

• Tea/coffee and lunch runs

• Rubbish runs (vans & free tip access)

• or a skip or 2 (donated would be lovely!)

• A telescopic forklift, ideally loaned weekly

No matter how small your contribution may feel, it will make a huge difference. Even a few hours of your time or access to a van can help move this project forward.

Want to Get Involved?

This is more than just a solar installation — it’s a legacy project. The positive impact will echo across the UK and beyond, showcasing what the solar community can achieve when we come together for the greater good.

Once the installation is complete, Keech will be hosting a celebration at the hospice for all involved. You’ll get to see the facility, meet the team, and witness the difference your support has made.

Final Thoughts

We’re going to be shameless about asking for help — we promised Keech they wouldn’t have to spend a penny, and we plan to keep it that way. So, if you see my name on your phone, pick up — I’m probably calling to ask for something!

We’re asking for time, skills, and supplies — from rails to labour, we’ve got 504 panels to install, hundreds of meters of DC cable to run, tray to Lay, and a team of incredible people ready to make it happen.

Let’s show the world how the UK solar community can rally together for an amazing cause.

Thank you

Eddie Doherty

If you can help, contact us:

0345 163 0070

Keep up with the project at:

A massive thank you to everyone who has already contributed — your names and logos will be proudly displayed in our supporters list below. If you want yours added, you know what to do.

Let’s build something that lasts. Let’s create a legacy.