60 jobs up for grabs as EV charging point factory opens in Bedford

A new factory in Stewartby which will manufacture innovative domestic charge points for electric vehicles has opened – and will create 60 jobs.

They’ll be a wide variety of roles at EVIOS including app developers, production managers, electrical engineering, installations, sales, and customer support.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson formally opened the purpose-built facility yesterday (August 8), where EVIOS designs, manufactures, and ships its new home charger.

The Bedford mayor opens the EVIOS facilities

The decision to produce the EVIOS One in the county supports a strategic objective by the company to minimise the financial and environmental cost of delivery for UK motorists.

Alongside Bedford Borough Council, EVIOS is supporting the adoption of clean mobility solutions and even loaned an electric car to the mayor so he could experience EV ownership firsthand.

The mayor said: “We’re incredibly proud to have EVIOS opening their new headquarters in Bedford borough. Not only are they bringing jobs to local people with the help of our Jobs Hub service, but also their innovation and focus on green energy brings exciting prospects for a sector we’re looking to grow in the borough.”

A ‘Go Electric’ incentive is being launched in the county to support more people in switching to electric.

The mayor at EVIOS

