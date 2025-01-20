3rd Bedford Business Expo now open for booking - Bedford's premier local business exhibition event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Radio is thrilled to announce the Third Bedford Business Expo, taking place on March 18, 10am - 3pm, at Kings House Bedford. This year with headline sponsor Howdens is a must-attend for businesses, startups, charities, and local entrepreneurs.

Free to Attend as a Visitor

The Bedford Business Expo offers attendees the perfect opportunity to engage with local businesses, explore new partnerships, and discover exciting products and services. Entry to the event is completely free for visitors, making it an ideal occasion for anyone looking to grow their network and knowledge of the business landscape in Bedford and beyond.

Stall Bookings Now Open

Martin Steers – Station Manager – Bedford Radio and Kevin Henman – Commercial Account Executive - Howden

Businesses ranging from start-ups to larger enterprises are encouraged to book their stalls now. Whether you're a small business or an established organisation, this is an excellent platform to showcase your products, services, or charitable initiatives. Stall bookings are open and available to all businesses, including local charities and social enterprises. Don’t miss the chance to connect with your target audience and fellow industry professionals.

Breakfast Networking in Partnership with Business BuzzBefore the main event kicks off, join us for an exclusive Breakfast Networking session, held in partnership with Business Buzz. This early morning networking event offers a fantastic opportunity to start your day with meaningful connections, share ideas, and build relationships with key decision-makers. It’s the perfect way to set the tone for the rest of the expo.

Station manager - Bedford Radio, Martin Steers said: “One of the aims of Bedford Radio as the local radio station for Bedford is to help bring people together, and as part of that bringing local businesses together which is why we launched the Bedford Business Expo three years ago, it’s been fantastic to see it grow since then and we’re looking forward to this years being even bigger and better.”

Commercial account executive - Howden, Kevin Henman said: “At Howden, we're committed to supporting our local communities by offering tailored insurance solutions to both businesses and individuals. That's why we're thrilled to sponsor the Bedford Radio Business Expo—a partnership that aligns perfectly with our dedication to bringing people and businesses together. Like us, Bedford Radio shares a passion for strengthening local connections and fostering community growth, making this collaboration a natural fit. We're excited to join forces to make a positive impact, helping to reach and unite our vibrant community in Bedford.”

Bedford Business Expo

To find out more information and to book head to bedford.radio/businessexpo

Event Highlights:

Date: Tuesday, March 18

Time: 10am-3pm

Location: Kings House Bedford, 245 Ampthill Rd, Bedford MK42 9AZ

Free entry for visitors

Stall bookings open

Breakfast networking with Business Buzz

Book now: www.bedford.radio/businessexpo

About Bedford Radio: Bedford Radio is the local radio station for Bedford, dedicated to connecting their Bedford audience with the local community, local news, events, and business opportunities. The Bedford Business Expo is part of its ongoing commitment to supporting and promoting the town’s businesses.

About Howdens Insurance: Howdens Insurance is a leading provider of bespoke insurance solutions for businesses and individuals. Their commitment to supporting the local business community makes them a perfect sponsor for the Bedford Business Expo.