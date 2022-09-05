2,300 jobs boost if Wyboston business park plans get green light

A new business park providing over 2,300 new jobs could be built in Wyboston – if plans get the go-ahead.

An outline planning application for the development of a 23,400 m2 business park at Wyboston Lakes Complex has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The applicants are looking to build the business park on land south of the A428 with the floor space being shared by 2, 2.5 and 3 storey buildings. They also want to construct new access junction onto the A428.

Where the business park will go if it gets the go-ahead

The planning application said the proposed site has an “extensive” history of planning applications, including permission for an innovation and technology centre development ( May 2012 ).

The applicant said this proposal will support and enhance the Wyboston Lakes Complex as a regional centre for leisure, training and conferencing.

The applicant said using the employment density information available on the government’s web site indicate that business park developments for the proposed uses can be expected to provide one full time employee per 10 m2 of floor area.

On this basis, they said, the proposed development could potentially provide around 2,340 new jobs.

An aerial view of where the park would go

The application is for outline planning, with all matters reserved except for access.

An outline planning application is used to determine if a development is acceptable.

While reserved matters are the specific details which will be confirmed at a later date.

For example, reserved matters can include the layout of buildings, routes within the site, and also the appearance of the buildings.

The overall consultation expiry date for the application is Friday, September 30, 2022.