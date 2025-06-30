2025 SME Beds Awards: Celebrating Bedfordshire’s local business heroes

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025 have once again put the spotlight on the small businesses across the county who help shape the local economy, drive innovation and build a thriving community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s winners and runners-up were announced at a celebratory ceremony that brought together local talent, industry partners and supporters, recognising the dedication and creativity that keeps Bedfordshire’s business landscape diverse and resilient.

As Gold Sponsor of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, social enterprise, Wenta, were proud to sponsor the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the category that recognises the individual with the most outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, that has made a lasting difference in their industries and neighbourhoods. As the largest enterprise agency in England, this aligns seamlessly with Wenta’s mission to make it easier and greener for people to start, run and grow their own business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final awards evening took place on Thursday, 19 June at Venue 360 in Luton, where the winners were announced and presented with their award.

Winners and finalists of The SME Beds Awards come together on stage for a group photo — celebrating local ambition, big ideas and the businesses driving Bedfordshire forward.

Tracy Fishburn of Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes received the Gold Award for Entrepreneur of the Year. Tracy impressed the judges with her creativity, determination and inspiring business journey with Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes, a business that transforms clothing and materials into keepsakes.

Eleanor Maylin of The Couture Cushion took home the Silver Award, celebrating her commitment to building her unique brand and contributing to the local community.

Tracy said: "This award means so much to me, not just as a business owner, but as someone who is poured their heart into making a real difference through their work. Running a business on your own can be incredibly tough, and there are so many moments where you wonder if you are doing it right. I know from the messages I receive just how much my keepsakes mean to my customers, but to be recognised for the hard work and dedication to my business is truly overwhelming. I am so proud of how far I have come, and I hope this inspires others to follow their passion, no matter how small it starts or how uncertain it feels at the beginning."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor commented: “I am truly honoured to receive this award, as a small family business startup, this recognition means so much. It reflects the passion, perseverance, and teamwork that have carried us through the challenges of building something from the ground up. Thank you to the judges and organisers for recognising the hard work that goes into not only starting but growing a small business. I am grateful for the incredible support from our team, customers, and community. You have all played a part in this achievement.”

Jennifer Condon, Director of Client Services and Engagement at Wenta, congratulates Tracy Fishburn of Tracy's Treasured Keepsakes on receiving the Gold Award for Entrepreneur of the Year

Jennifer Condon, Director of Client Services and Engagement at Wenta, was one of the judges for the Awards. She had this to say: “Congratulations to every person and business that entered the awards this year. As an organisation with a mission and social purpose to make it easier and greener to start and run a successful business, it was an absolute privilege to meet such a diverse range of small businesses from Bedfordshire. We wish Tracy, Eleanor and all of the other winners in this year’s awards all the very best for their future and we hope they will remember Wenta should they ever need any further business advice and support.”

The SME Bedfordshire Awards were organised by The Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, who provide additional business support for local businesses through their membership services. Through free, independent advice and skills training, Wenta, together with The Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce support thousands of people across Bedfordshire and beyond every year.

Currently, Wenta run three fully funded business support programmes in the region:

Central Bedfordshire Council Start-Up Support Programme. Free advice, training and resources for anyone in Central Bedfordshire wanting to launch or grow a business.

Business Start-Up Support for Former Stellantis Employees & Luton Residents. A dedicated programme for all Luton residents, including those affected by the Stellantis closure — with one-to-one advice, training, grants, free Chamber membership and mentoring.

Wenta International Trade Support. Expert help for small businesses looking to start exporting or expand overseas, including customs help, documents, training and global connections.