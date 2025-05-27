1st part of former Debenhams site opens as 'what’s on Bedford hub'

The new Visitor and Cultural Hub

A cultural new hub opens tomorrow (Wednesday) in Bedford town centre.

It will have everything under one roof – including a Visitor Information Centre and the Corn Exchange Box Office.

The venue will also features a curated shop of Bedford-related gifts and there’ll be displays from the Bedfordshire Art Loan Collection in the ground floor windows along Silver Street and the High Street.

This is the first step in the reimagining of the former Debenhams site, with more of the building to open in stages.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, said: “This is a fantastic example of how we can reimagine our high street for the future. By bringing together tourism, local enterprise, culture and essential services, we’re breathing new life into a much-loved building. This is not just a place to find information – it’s a place to celebrate Bedford borough.”

The council hopes it will become a key stop for those looking to discover what Bedford has to offer, whether it's booking a show, planning a nearby adventure, or browsing Bedford gifts.

