13 jobs created as new car parts business opens branch in Bedford

From left, John Williams (divisional director); Steve Horne (CEO); Rebecca Fensome (Bedford branch manager); Sukhpal Ahluwalia (executive chairman); and Rob DeAngelis (Luton branch manager)

GSF Car Parts has just opened its 200th branch in Bedford.

It’s in Caxton Road and has created 13 new jobs, including sales staff, warehouse roles and drivers. Four vans and two motorcycles will also operate from the 6,842 sq ft unit.

As well as providing Bedford garages with a catalogue of parts, tools and garage equipment, online customers can use click and collect, with same-day pickup available on parts, tools and accessories.

As well as being the 200th branch, the is also the sixth GSF branch to open this year.

Rebecca Fensome, Bedford branch manager, said: “I’m proud to lead the team here in Bedford as GSF expands its presence in the area, and I look forward to welcoming businesses and motorists.

“With a strong belief that great service starts with genuine connections, we’re committed to build lasting relationships with local customers. Backed by an enthusiastic and dedicated team, GSF Bedford is ready to hit the ground running.”

Steve Horne, CEO, GSF Car Parts: “This is a momentous milestone for us. 200 operating branches puts us among the largest parts distributors in the country, with a roadmap for many more branches to come."

