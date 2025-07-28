YouthTV partners with Original Culture Festival 2025

OC Fest 2024

YouthTV is proud to announce its partnership with the Original Culture Festival 2025, taking place on 16th and 17th August 2025 at Priory Country Park, Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its third year, Original Culture Festival has quickly established itself as one of the UK’s most exciting celebrations of Black British music, youth expression, and grassroots culture. With a focus on genres including hip-hop, grime, reggae, garage, R&B and dancehall, as well as street art, fashion, sport and family activities, the weekend promises to be a bold and vibrant celebration of the community.

Urban Judge, Group CEO of YouthTV, said:

“Supporting Original Culture Festival is about more than just sponsorship. It’s about protecting and uplifting the creative culture that so many young people live and breathe every day. YouthTV is honoured to continue Rhino’s legacy. His vision, energy and commitment to real culture remains a huge inspiration to us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OC Fest 2024

As a partner, YouthTV will support the festival both on the ground and across its digital platforms, producing exclusive behind-the-scenes content, artist features, interviews and live coverage to help share the spirit of the festival far beyond the site itself. YouthTV will also be spotlighting emerging talent and providing media opportunities for young creatives as part of its ongoing mission to empower the next generation.

Fiona Connolly, Founder & Director of Original Culture Festival, added:

“We’re incredibly proud to have YouthTV involved this year. Their passion for platforming real voices and real stories aligns so strongly with the ethos of this festival. Together, we’re building something meaningful — not just a weekend of entertainment, but a lasting legacy that celebrates identity, unity and creative freedom. That’s exactly what Rhino believed in, and we’re honoured to keep that vision alive.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to celebrating authenticity, grassroots talent and the power of community through culture.

For tickets and full line-up information, visit: www.originalculturefestival.co.uk