Youngest market traders in Bedford to sell fresh fruit and veg from their school garden

By Awil Mohamoud
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST

Local school children will trade the classroom for a taste of market life next week, as they sell fresh, school-grown fruit and vegetables to the public in support of a great cause.

The children will be selling their produce on Wednesday 2 July 12 noon - 2pm at Bedford Market.

The programme, called Young Marketeers, is run by the charity School Food Matters and gives children the opportunity to grow food from seed with the help of expert gardeners, before harvesting and selling their fresh and tasty produce to the public.

The children have also been learning to cook a range of simple, budget-friendly dishes with their veg thanks to a partnership with Food etc., an organisation in Bedford that teaches essential cooking skills within the community.

Children selling their wares at previous Market Dayplaceholder image
Children selling their wares at previous Market Day

Dozens of enterprising children from six schools will sell potatoes, kale, beetroot, courgettes, strawberries, blackcurrants, various herbs, and more at their stalls on the day, putting the marketing training they’ve had into practice.

All the money raised on Market Day will be donated to Bedford Food Bank.

Stephanie Slater, Founder and Chief Executive at School Food Matters, said: “We want every child to understand that food begins in the soil, not on a supermarket shelf. There's no better way to bring that to life than by giving children the chance to grow their own fruit and vegetables at school.

"For the last 14 years, the Young Marketeers programme has been educating children about food production, sparking entrepreneurial spirit, nurturing healthy eating habits, and building awareness around food waste. We can't wait for this year's Market Day to see the children proudly showcase the fruits of their labour.”

Julie Clay, Founder and Director of Food etc, said: “We provide the last bit of the jigsaw in the Young Marketeers programme by teaching children and parents from the six schools how to make cheap, tasty and healthy meals with just a few simple and natural ingredients. They learn not only is it cheaper and healthier, but vitally, it’s a fun way to spend time together too.”

In a 2024 survey of children taking part in Young Marketeers, 63% said the programme taught them a new gardening skill, 52% discovered something new about where food comes from, and 61% gained new knowledge about healthy eating.

