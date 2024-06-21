World Suicide Prevention Day Awareness Show – tickets on sale now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets for the CLICK Arts Foundation variety show at The Place to raise awareness of World Suicide Prevention Day are now on sale.

The Samaritans Website states that:

· 5284 suicides were registered in 2022. This is 65 more than in 2021.

· The overall suicide rate was 10.5 per 100,000

Part of the Burlesque team rehearsing for the event

· Males aged 50-54 were found to have the highest suicide rate (23.1 per 100,000).

The Arts - whether through watching or being involved - have long been known to promote opportunity, connectivity and empowerment, and are a combat to loneliness and isolation which are huge factors when it comes to poor mental health and suicide. The World Health Organization even promotes engagement with the creative arts as hugely beneficial to our mental health and wellbeing with research finding that “…there is clear evidence that art interventions can support mental health since they facilitate dialogue, reduce stigma, and enhance expression, coping skills, empathy, and personal and cultural resonance, all of which address risk factors for suicide. They can also…enhance belonging and protect against suicidal ideation.” (Davico et al, 2022)

CLICK Arts Foundation have teamed up with London Comedy Club, Groovie Comedy to present an evening of joy, laughter and escapism through dance and comedy - as well as information and support as they are joined by keynote speakers: The NHFT Suicide Prevention Team, Kezzabelle Ambler who will also run a micro weaving words workshop to show the power of writing for self-expression, Cryohub Bedford, MG Mixology (non alcoholic cocktails!!) and founder of The Pierce Perspective and BBC Leicester Presenter Andy Pierce. The evening is hosted by drag queen Dark Sugar and founder of Groovie Comedy Gordana Micic, and the CLICK dancers will even be leading a Burlesque "taster" that we'd love you to join us in!

There are fabulous wellbeing themed raffle prizes, and the event is sponsored by Pearson Business Book Club: https://www.pearson.com/en-gb/higher-education/students/careers/book-club.html which means all ticket sales can go to benefit the charities involved: CLICK Arts Foundation, The Pierce Perspective, and chosen charity The Samaritans.

Kezzabelle Ambler confirmed as part of the line up

Amer Parikh of Pearson Business Book Club said “With the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day being “Creating Hope Through Action” we’re delighted to be part of such an important message as this fundamental to our work. At Pearson, we aim to solve the skills challenge and empower future generations of workers by seeing education as a lifelong adventure. The Pearson Business Book Club promotes connectivity, supports and enrichment within one’s working life by sharing transformative personal and professional ideas from our renowned authors.”

Lissy Malt of The Place said “We’ve seen it all through covid, and within all the work we do at The Place, the arts are literally ‘a lifeline.’”