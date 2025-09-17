Woburn Golf Club to host a women with disabilities event
On Monday October 13th, The Golf Trust (Charity number 11723134) will embark on a 5-year project to find out why women with disabilities are less inclined to try recreational sport.The project launches with Her Power! Her Play at Woburn Golf Club which will include golf taster sessions, lunch and a panel discussion with women with disabilities sharing their stories and the challenges they have overcome to participate in sport.
Charlotte Menai-Davies, Fundraising & Projects Officer comments, “For 13 years, we’ve seen golf transform lives. But we’ve also noticed something important: far more men than women engage with our programmes. In fact, 90 per cent more. Rather than assume why, we want to listen and that is why we’re hosting Her Power! Her Play. We want as many women and girls with disabilities from the local area to attend and to have their say.”
The event is free to attend for women and girls with any disabilities, including those with mobility issues who will be able to use an all-terrain Paragolfer machine to try golf. If you want to share your experiences to shape the future or simply try something new in a supportive environment, simply register your interest here: https://herpowerherplay.eventbrite.co.uk