Whole - A a show about two people – one of them is on stage, the other isn’t

“My sister smells of wood smoke, warm earth, oranges, and dust… we buried you in a wood, underneath an oak tree. There are bluebells there in April.“

Whole is a show about two people – one of them is on stage, the other isn’t.

Emma has been looking for a way to fill the gaping hole her identical twin sister’s death has left behind. So, she thought she would make a show for them. Only it’s proving a little tricky because Emma doesn’t like doing things on her own.

Every night a volunteer from the audience will join Emma on stage to assist her in performing the show.

Whole

A unique and intimate experience that uses visual imagery, storytelling, and inspiration from an anarchic ginger cat, Whole explores a tender, messy love story about siblings, loss and the healing power of a creative mission. Expect ghost stories, music, and the magic of community. Uplifting, life affirming and different every night, Whole takes a peek into the journeys we take to re-find ourselves in our darkest moments.

The role of the ‘Volunteer’ in this performance is open to anyone wanting to take part in the journey of this show. You do not need to have any performing experience to apply. If interested, please contact Zoe Gibbons (producer) for further information on [email protected]

Supported by Cambridge Junction, Metal, artsdepot, and using public funding by Arts Council England Recipient/winner of the Stobbs New Ideas Fund.

In partnership with The Loss Project and St Clare Hospice.