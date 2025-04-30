Whipsnade Zoo's lion pride makes the most of sunny spell

North African lion Malik relaxing in the sun at Whipsnade Zoo

Whipsnade Zoo’s pride of ten north African lions have been photographed making the most of this weeks’ sunshine.

Father to the conservation zoo’s seven cubs, dad Malik was seen lying in the sun, unaware he was about to be the subject of a playful cub’s attack. Meanwhile, lioness Winta’s attempt at sunbathing was similarly thwarted by an energetic youngster practicing their pounce.

The two lion cub litters, totalling seven cubs, are important additions to the conservation breeding programme for their vulnerable subspecies.

