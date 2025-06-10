Where Earth Meets Sky at The Eagle Gallery Bedford

"Where Earth Meets Sky" brings together a series of landscape, seascape, and floral paintings by Greta Andreica. Each one is an intimate reflection of the natural world’s shifting moods and quiet power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Where Earth Meets Sky" a series of landscape, seascape, and floral paintings by Greta Andreica rendered in expressive brushwork and a palette that balances realism with emotion. The works on view evoke a sense of place that is both specific and universal. From open fields to still waters, from vibrant blooms to distant horizons, Greta’s art invites the viewer to pause, to notice the subtle interplay of colour, form, and feeling.

Greta Andreica is a Romanian-born, UK-based painter with a background in fine arts and over 24 years as a film illustrator. Her work reflects a lifelong love of the natural world, softened through memory, poetry, and intuition. Her practice focuses on landscapes, seascapes, and florals, often captured in a style that bridges representation and impression, grounded in reality yet guided by mood, memory, and intuition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come Meet the Artist: Greta Andreica will be present in the gallery every day of the show, from 2:00PM to 5:00 PM., and she warmly welcomes conversation. Don’t miss the chance to hear more about her process, inspirations, and artistic journey.