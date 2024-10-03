Wear pink this October to raise money for Breast Cancer Now's research and support
2024 marks the 23rd year of wear it pink, which has raised over £41 million since it began in 2001.
wear it pink will take place on Friday 18 October 2024, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears the words “you have breast cancer”. It’s the most common cancer in women in the UK. And cases have risen by 24% in the last 30 years.
More people are affected by breast cancer than ever before. They need Breast Cancer Now’s support.
Every pound you raise by wearing it pink could help fund a life-saving research breakthrough or give someone information they can rely on when they need it most. It could also help drive forward Breast Cancer Now’s vital campaigning, to make sure everyone living with breast cancer gets the best possible treatment and care.
On Friday 18 October, wear pink, raise money, and help fund life-changing breast cancer research and support. Sign-up today at wearitpink.org/SignUp
