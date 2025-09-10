Warden Abbey Vineyard open day this Sunday 14th September - Fun for everyone

On Sunday 14th September, Warden Abbey Vineyard will be open to the public for our Open Day and Wine Sale.

Our main fundraising event of the year runs from 11am to 4pm and provides an opportunity to come and enjoy a walk amongst the vines, learn about how wine is made and the history of this unique and historic site in the heart of Bedfordshire.

This year we will be tasting and launching two new vintages at Open Day - our 2020 Sparkling Brut, which has recently been awarded a bronze medal at the International Decanter Awards, and our latest still wine, the 2024 Nonconformist. Both are very small batch vintages with only 600 of the sparkling made and 500 of the still, so make sure you don’t miss out on these limited editions.

As well as our wine sale, there will be lots to do and see, including: craft and food stalls, guided tours and tutored wine tasting – or, if you prefer, a self-guided tour using QR codes to access videos created by our volunteers. We will have over 20 craft and artisan food vendors showcasing local produce as well as food, wine by the glass, and a tea and cake stall. Throughout the day, we will have Hemlock Morris Dancers and musicians performing. For the children, we will have Animal Edge who will bring a small animal petting zoo. There will also, of course, be ice cream!

The public enjoying a sunny afternoon at Warden Abbey Vineyard's Open Day

For the wine buffs, enjoy a tutored tasting, led by Mark Horton of Cambridge Wine Merchants in Ampthill. Mark will be running three sessions at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm. This year, Mark will be focusing on wine blends, including our 2022 and 2024 Nonconformist - as well as two other blends and exploring food pairings with wine.

There really is something for everyone! Follow us on social media for more details of stalls and attractions - @wardenvineyard.

You can book in advance online at https://wardenvineyard.org.uk/event/open-day-2025/ or pay at the gate on arrival - under 16s go free. Guided tour and wine school numbers are limited and sell out fast, so we would advise advance booking to avoid disappointment. The volunteers and Friends of Warden Abbey look forward to welcoming to you the vineyard on Sunday!