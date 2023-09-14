News you can trust since 1845
Wanted: gloriumptious and splendiferous audience members!

Get Lost & Found and The Roald Dahl Story Company is proud to present the UK tour of Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers. They are visiting The Place Bedford on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd September.
By Lissy MaltContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
Direct from an acclaimed tour of the Australia this brilliant family show celebrates Roald Dahlʼs extraordinary stories from The BFG to The Twits – and many more along the way.

Somehow, Roald Dahl’s words are mysteriously disappearing – not only from books, but children’s minds too! Luckily, the top-secret Ancient Guild of Taletenders have come to the rescue: join them for fun interactive games, immersive storytelling, and some theatrical magic to help save these stories forever!

Especially made for ages six and up, the show is an immersive and interactive performance, involving games and imaginative play.

There are various showings, so check out The Place Bedford wesbite for more details.

