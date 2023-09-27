News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Victorian Christmas fayre set to take place at St Paul's in Bedford this November

An array of wonderful small businesses coming together to showcase their products. Free entry support local! St Paul’s Church, St Paul’s Square, Bedford, MK40 1SQ.
By Sian PrewettContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Come and support small local businesses in a beautiful setting when a Victorian Christmas Fayre comes to St Paul’s Church in Bedford on November 18.

Outside, in the church grounds, there will be a coconut shy, delicious baked potatoes and waffles plus freshly made popcorn and candyfloss! Inside the stallholders will be dressed in Victorian costume with over 30 stalls for you to browse including crystals, jewellery, honey, crochet, wax melts, art, ceramics and lots more!

For the little ones Father Christmas will be making an appearance plus there will be face painting and glitter tattoos.

The pop up cafe will be serving homemade sausage rolls, cakes, brownies and cookies aswell as hot and cold drinks. Seating available.

Related topics:BedfordVictorian