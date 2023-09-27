Victorian Christmas fayre set to take place at St Paul's in Bedford this November
Come and support small local businesses in a beautiful setting when a Victorian Christmas Fayre comes to St Paul’s Church in Bedford on November 18.
Outside, in the church grounds, there will be a coconut shy, delicious baked potatoes and waffles plus freshly made popcorn and candyfloss! Inside the stallholders will be dressed in Victorian costume with over 30 stalls for you to browse including crystals, jewellery, honey, crochet, wax melts, art, ceramics and lots more!
For the little ones Father Christmas will be making an appearance plus there will be face painting and glitter tattoos.
The pop up cafe will be serving homemade sausage rolls, cakes, brownies and cookies aswell as hot and cold drinks. Seating available.