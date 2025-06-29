Follow Rev Mike and his Pilgrim's Progress on social media

The Reverend Mike Stewart, Team Vicar of the Elstow Team Ministry, is taking fundraising to a whole new level—by stepping into the shoes (and outfit) of legendary writer and preacher John Bunyan!

In a remarkable show of dedication, the vicar will embark on a sponsored walk along the 82 miles of the historic Bunyan Trail, raising funds for the Hillersden Hall building project.

The event, scheduled for 1st to 5th July 2025, will see Reverend Mike donning traditional 17th-century attire, echoing the look of Bunyan himself as he journeys through the picturesque landscape that inspired The Pilgrim’s Progress. This event aims to raise awareness of the area’s rich heritage while securing vital funds for Hillersden Hall. Join us on a journey through history, faith, and community.

John Bunyan’s legacy is deeply rooted in Bedford and Elstow, and we will bring it to life while raising funds to build the Hall. Follow Rev Mike’s progress on our social media. Please support Rev Mike; by walking with him, sponsoring him, and praying for him.

We would love you to join us on Saturday 5th July from 10am until 2pm to celebrate the end of Rev Mike’s epic journey, showcasing the Hillersden Hall Project, and holding a gift day for the next phase of building. Enjoy coffee and cake, lunches, a Hillersden Hall exhibition, church tours, a book stall, and a bring-and-buy sale. Please join us and see how you can help us complete our project.