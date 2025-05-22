USAutomotive fuels the action at Santa Pod’s Street Weekend

USAutomotive, the UK’s leading supplier of high-quality parts for American vehicles, is thrilled to announce its involvement in Street Weekend, the premier Drag & Drive event in the UK, hosted at the legendary Santa Pod Raceway.

As a proud sponsor of the American Bodied Vehicles class at Street Weekend, USAutomotive will be providing the official qualifying stickers that competitors need to participate in the category. Stickers will be available at USAutomotive’s stand at Santa Pod on the morning of Friday 14 June, or they can be collected in advance, along with a goody bag, from USAutomotive HQ in Bedford between 19 May and 13 June (9am–5pm).

There’s a £750 prize pot up for grabs in the American Bodied Vehicle class, with £450 for the quickest, £200 for second across the line, and £100 for third place. So participants can expect fierce competition as they battle it out for top honours, and a healthy cash reward. Whether racing for glory or just to be part of the action, it's set to be an unmissable showdown of muscle and speed.

“We’ve spent nearly 30 years supporting American vehicles in the UK, so being part of Street Weekend feels like coming full circle,” said Jane Bassett, Director at USAutomotive. “It’s more than just an event—it’s a celebration of the community, the cars, and the culture we’ve built our business around. We’re proud to support the drivers and be right there in the heart of the action.”

USAutomotive’s knowledgeable team will be on hand at their Bedford HQ for drivers who choose to stop by, showcasing a curated selection of parts and products that have made the company the go-to destination for American vehicle owners across the UK. Drivers and attendees will also have the chance to speak with experts, ask questions, and pick up a goody bag.

Street Weekend takes place from 13–15 June 2025, delivering an adrenaline-fueled mix of drag racing, technical road challenges, and a vibrant gathering of passionate drivers. USAutomotive is proud to support an event that perfectly aligns with its mission: enhancing the performance, reliability, and longevity of American vehicles on British roads.