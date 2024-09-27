University of Bedfordshire hosts special Reclaiming Narratives event for Black History Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Come along on Monday 30 September

As part of celebrations to mark Black History Month, the University of Bedfordshire is hosting a free public panel discussion celebrating the contributions of Black trailblazers.

On Monday 30 September from 12pm – 2pm in the Postgraduate Centre on the University’s Luton campus, staff, students and the public are invited to hear an in-depth discussion about Black history, its place in society and the way in which stereotypes can perpetuate dangerous narratives.

Register for your free place by clicking here.

Poster for the event

The event will feature a panel of experts including:

Sharon De Leonardis – CEO of SpectaculArts

Nairobi Thompson – PhD student, writer & poet

Professor Uvanney Maylor – Professor of Education at the University of Bedfordshire

James Corbin – Bedfordshire alumni, model, activist & creative director

Katrina Hayden-Morrison – Historian

Rudo Gwashavanhu – Activist & aspiring journalist

Seyi Lowo – Co-President, University of Bedfordshire Students’ Union

The panel will be exploring the historical roots of slavery, understanding how narratives have perpetuated racial inequalities, and celebrating the significant contributions and achievements of Black individuals throughout history.

Pam Du-Bisette, event co-ordinator and a member of the Race Equality Staff Network at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “This event aims to re-tell and reclaim Black history and culture by addressing historical inaccuracies, honouring the hidden heroes whose contributions have been overlooked, and challenging the narratives that have marginalised their achievements. And within our panel, celebrate today’s trailblazers, who continue to inspire and shape the future.

“We hope the event will inspire the audience to reflect on their role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable future, where every voice is heard and valued.”

The event will give attendees the opportunity to reflect on and engage with important historical narratives and their present-day effects, and will also be attended by college classes from across the region, who will have the chance to learn more and share their own experiences.

This special panel event draws inspiration from the play ‘Rise of the Empress’, written and performed by Nairobi Thompson and Sharon De Leonardis, which will be showcased at the University of Cambridge during Black History Month.

Visit the University of Bedfordshire’s Proud to Be Black webpage to find out more about how BHM2024 is being celebrated: www.beds.ac.uk/news/proud-to-be-black/