Unhinged puppetry for adults comes to The Place Theatre in Bedford
Somewhere out there, in the murky no-man’s-land between reality and “are you pulling my leg?” there's a mechanical island inhabited entirely by dads.
Bodged together out of mangled metal and broken dreams, Dad Island is a flawed coping mechanism that barely manages to hold itself together. Then one stormy night, a tinybarnacle encrusted bottle floats into the harbour with a crumpled note inside which reads, “remember me?”
The Ballad of the Underwater Daughter is a strange sort of odyssey. A woozy universe of messy minds and monstrously fishy metaphors. Overloaded with puppets, props andmachines, it is unquestionably the latest production from Leeds; own theOBJECTproject (the company that may or may not have traumatised you with PIXIEMATOSIS.)
The show is suitable for adults and people aged 14+. It contains very strong language and exploding dads.