Unhinged puppetry for adults comes to The Place Theatre in Bedford

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 11:03 BST
The Ballard of the Underwater DaughterThe Ballard of the Underwater Daughter
The Ballard of the Underwater Daughter
Unhinged puppetry for adults and ages 14+. This beautiful, enchanting piece of theatre comes to The Place Theatre on 27th March.

Somewhere out there, in the murky no-man’s-land between reality and “are you pulling my leg?” there's a mechanical island inhabited entirely by dads.

Bodged together out of mangled metal and broken dreams, Dad Island is a flawed coping mechanism that barely manages to hold itself together. Then one stormy night, a tinybarnacle encrusted bottle floats into the harbour with a crumpled note inside which reads, “remember me?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ballad of the Underwater Daughter is a strange sort of odyssey. A woozy universe of messy minds and monstrously fishy metaphors. Overloaded with puppets, props andmachines, it is unquestionably the latest production from Leeds; own theOBJECTproject (the company that may or may not have traumatised you with PIXIEMATOSIS.)

The show is suitable for adults and people aged 14+. It contains very strong language and exploding dads.

Related topics:Leeds
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice