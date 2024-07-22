Ultimate Street Car is the largest, loudest, hottest and fastest modified car festival in Europe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ultimate Street Car (USC) takes place Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th August 2024 at Santa Pod Raceway. It’s the largest, loudest, hottest and fastest modified car festival in Europe, featuring ‘Run What Ya Brung’ public track time, Drag Racing, Music, Club Camping, Traders, Show & Shine, Drifting, Stunt Displays, Jet Cars and so much more. It's the UK's most extreme car show!

As with all events at Santa Pod Raceway, the drag strip is front and centre, RWYB allows you to take your own car down the quarter mile, and the Sports Compact Shootout will feature 20 of the quickest "Hot Hatches" in the UK, competing in a Drag Racing Shootout. Favourite for the Shootout crown will be Ahmed Jamshaid fresh from reaching the final of Doorslammers and winning Vauxhall Show, however Wendall Brand returns to the track, also with a proven 8 second Civic, and Terry Newton will be racing his 8 second Escort Van, on the day though, anyone can cause an upset.

The Jet Dragster will be lighting up the quarter mile, plus an exciting line-up of weird and wonderful karts from across the UK will be going head to head.

Enjoy USC’s four music zones; Main Stage, Dance Tent (with outdoor viewing screen) Fuelers Bar - and NEW FOR 2024 - Ultimate Street Bar, with top-name MC's & DJs, dancers and awesome tunes! For those with Thursday Early Arrival Tickets, the party begins with Kevin & Perry Go Large in Fuelers Bar and DJs in Ultimate Street Bar. Friday Main Stage and Big Top host Carl Cox, Swarmz, Girls Next Door, BCM, and Richie Don. Saturday sees ArrDee, TeeDee, Random Concept, Jaguar Skills, and Silent Disco providing the evening entertainment.

Night Life

The action will continue in the Live Action Arena with contestants torturing their tyres in the gladiatorial-style Burnout Contest. Saturday night is "flame night" as the biggest flaming exhausts in the country compete to amaze and amuse the crowd. Stunt driving legend Terry Grant will be here drifting his way around the arena with stunt rider Lee Bowers. Expect big tricks from the UK freestyle motocross team ‘Grizzle Squad’ making their debut at USC.

It's not just about the track at USC, the Autoglym Show & Shine competition features the best show cars in the business and there's room for you too! Anyone with a show stopping car can enter.

Fancy winning a trophy? Get involved with ‘Man vs Food’ and ‘Mr & Miss USC’ contests. Plus, the world's 1st and original multiple frequency SPL competition, Propper Droppers, will be in attendance.

Around site you’ll find stunning car club pitches, fun fair rides and a huge variety of traders. Get interactive too with the Mobile Dyno, live vehicle tinting & wrapping, our new Rodeo Bull and even a real family beach!

Stunts

Whether you're into fast cars, show cars, live music or just want a weekend camping with your mates, USC 2024 is the place to be! So, grab a three-day ticket and have a party hard!

For full event details & tickets visit: ultimatestreetcar.com/.

Santa Pod Raceway is the UK's premier Drag Strip in the middle of England on the border of Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire. For full venue details visit: santapod.com/.