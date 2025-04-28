UK Hip-Hop icon Betty Boo announces extensive summer tour, including Bedford date
Celebrating the re-release of her classic 90s albums ‘Boomania’ and ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’ (which will be available again on coloured vinyl, CD, and Cassette in the coming weeks), the alias of London’s Alison Moira Clarkson will be embarking on what will be her first ever UK tour.
Set to perform all of her hits from ‘Boomania’, ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’, plus cuts from 2022’s phenomenal comeback ‘Boomerang’ and 2024’s Top 40 smash ‘Rip Up The Rulebook’, fans can catch her at 15 venues nationwide this Summer.
This series of intimate shows in June will precede a stretch of dates in UK capital cities later in the year.
Confirmed dates so far include:
BETTY BOO 2025 TOUR DATES
- JUNE -
THUR 5 - DOVER BOOKING HALL
FRI 6 - HERTFORD CORN EXCHANGE
SAT 7 - IPSWICH THE BATHS
WED 11 - MILTON KEYNES CRAUFURD ARMS
THUR 12 - LEICESTER SOUNDHOUSE
FRI 13 - STOCKTON KU
SAT 14 - BIRKENHEAD FUTURE YARD
WED 18 - SOUTHAMPTON THE JOINERS
THUR 19 - ST ALBANS THE HORN
FRI 20 - HEBDEN BRIDGE TRADES CLUB
SAT 21 - HULL SOCIAL
WED 25 - GLASGOW HUG & PINT
THUR 26 - EDINBURGH VOODOO ROOMS
FRI 27 - CAMBRIDGE PORTLAND ARMS
SAT 28 - BEDFORD ESQUIRES
Hip-Hop pioneer and 90s icon - Betty Boo - is a platinum-selling, Brit, and Ivor Novello Award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper. She is best known for her hits "Doin' The Do" and "Where Are You Baby?" which propelled her into the spotlight in 1990. In 2022 after a 30 year hiatus, Betty Boo made an unexpected return with the critically acclaimed, radio smash filled album "Boomerang". She followed this with her 2024 UK Top 40 album, ‘Rip Up The Rulebook’, which has been universally described as her best album to date.
35 years later, Betty Boo’s hits remain deeply loved, and she is celebrating this monumental milestone with special edition re-releases of her two classic 90s albums: ‘Boomania’ and ‘GRRR! It’s Betty Boo’, which will both be available ahead of her Summer UK tour.